Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,039 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,039 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Amphenol worth $46,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphenol by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 754,436 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. Insiders sold 510,119 shares of company stock worth $59,770,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.