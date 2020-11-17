Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,833 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $55,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after buying an additional 911,959 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 597,000 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,215.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 245,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 235,211 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 117.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 371,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

