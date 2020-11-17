Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,399 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 27,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $51,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after buying an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

CTSH stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $78.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.