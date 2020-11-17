Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,268 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of General Mills worth $51,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.8% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

