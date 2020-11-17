Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,347 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $41,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of MNST opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

