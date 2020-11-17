Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,913 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.42% of EnerSys worth $40,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EnerSys by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 4.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.