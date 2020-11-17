Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,217 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $45,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 185,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $154.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $1,009,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,406.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,033 shares of company stock worth $27,234,997. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

