Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $44,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sysco by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

