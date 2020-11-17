ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $0.98. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 18,440 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a market cap of $96.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Glenn Michael Chenier sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,254,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,403,242.40. Insiders sold 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,000 in the last three months.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) Company Profile (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

