PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 13,400.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PTAIY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Astra International Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

