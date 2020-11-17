Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.91. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 138 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

About Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat energy in Russia. It generates power through approximately 60 renewable energy source facilities, including hydropower, wind power, and geo-thermal.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.