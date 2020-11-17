Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $93.12

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and traded as high as $98.60. Puma shares last traded at $97.16, with a volume of 41 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SEB Equity Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Puma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

