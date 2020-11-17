Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Raised by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a report released on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

AMAT stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $75.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

