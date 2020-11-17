Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Boosted by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

AMAT stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

