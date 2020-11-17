Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Reduced by Analyst

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 506.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 556,973 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

