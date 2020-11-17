Raymond James Weighs in on Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:BYL opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

In other Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Royer purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$32,132.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438,274 shares in the company, valued at C$13,900,204.49.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

