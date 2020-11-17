Realty Income (NYSE:O) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) Head to Head Analysis

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of iStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Realty Income and iStar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 11 0 2.79 iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Realty Income presently has a consensus price target of $67.77, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. iStar has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than Realty Income.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 24.94% 3.96% 2.13% iStar -12.94% -5.85% -1.36%

Volatility & Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Realty Income pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and iStar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Realty Income and iStar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.49 billion 15.17 $436.48 million $3.32 19.42 iStar $479.50 million 2.19 $324.04 million $3.73 3.81

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Realty Income beats iStar on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 601 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 107 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index.

About iStar

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

