Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.73 ($32.62).

EPA:RNO opened at €29.81 ($35.06) on Friday. Renault SA has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.29.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

