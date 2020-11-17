Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$235.09.

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) stock opened at C$223.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$204.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$202.19. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

