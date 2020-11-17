Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

TSE CAS opened at C$14.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.69. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

About Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.