Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RYCEY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RYCEY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. AlphaValue lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

