Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.54 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,152 shares of company stock worth $2,233,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.