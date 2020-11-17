Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $25,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 110,749 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

