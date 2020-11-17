RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.83 ($44.50).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

