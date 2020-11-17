Safestay plc (SSTY.L) (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.20

Shares of Safestay plc (SSTY.L) (LON:SSTY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $21.00. Safestay plc (SSTY.L) shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 165,201 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

About Safestay plc (SSTY.L) (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

