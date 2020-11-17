Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. Safran has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

