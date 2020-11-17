Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $985.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.