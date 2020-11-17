Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.81

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and traded as high as $26.37. Saputo shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 617 shares traded.

SAPIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

