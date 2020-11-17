Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) & HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Financial Review

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Schneider Electric S.E. and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric S.E. 0 4 7 0 2.64 HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric S.E. $30.07 billion 2.63 $2.70 billion $1.18 23.61 HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 16.46 $1.15 billion N/A N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR.

Dividends

Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures. The company also provides access control, building management, fire and security, network infrastructure and connectivity, power monitoring and control, power quality and power factor correction, sensor, valve and valve actuator, variable speed drive and soft starter, and video management system products. In addition, it offers feeder automation and grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, power monitoring and control products, protection relays, substation automation products, and switchgear components. Further, the company provides data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) products. Additionally, it offers electrical protection and control products, home automation and security products, installation materials and systems, light switches and electrical sockets, network infrastructure and connectivity products, and UPS. It also provides industrial automation and control products; energy access products, such as collective solutions and home systems; and solar and energy storage products. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.