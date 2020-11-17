Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,896.03

Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,896.03 and traded as high as $2,068.98. Schroders plc (SDRC.L) shares last traded at $2,040.00, with a volume of 36,298 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,896.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,065.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56.

About Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

