Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

SCRYY stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

