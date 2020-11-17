Scotiabank Boosts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $4.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHPRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of CHPRF opened at $3.36 on Friday. Champion Iron has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

