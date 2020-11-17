Scotiabank Raises Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to $22.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Stelco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stelco from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Stelco alerts:

STZHF stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Stelco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.