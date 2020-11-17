SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) vs. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Critical Comparison

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SEACOR Marine and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 1 0 0 2.00 Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00

SEACOR Marine currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.82%. Euroseas has a consensus price target of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 66.91%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Euroseas.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -32.51% -10.22% -4.72% Euroseas 4.37% 1.96% 0.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Euroseas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.23 -$92.84 million N/A N/A Euroseas $40.02 million 0.48 -$1.68 million ($1.52) -2.24

Euroseas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Summary

Euroseas beats SEACOR Marine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. The company's offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

