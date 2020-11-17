Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) vs. GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Financial Comparison

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology alerts:

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and GasLog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A GasLog -20.30% 2.00% 0.62%

Volatility and Risk

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of GasLog shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and GasLog’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GasLog $668.64 million 0.41 -$100.66 million $0.29 9.97

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GasLog.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and GasLog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A GasLog 1 2 3 0 2.33

GasLog has a consensus target price of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 55.42%. Given GasLog’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GasLog is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

GasLog beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.