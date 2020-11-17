Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.26

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and traded as high as $61.00. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) shares last traded at $59.60, with a volume of 160,021 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $338.29 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.77.

Get Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.94%.

About Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.