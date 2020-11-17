Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Declines By 46.7%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELUXY shares. Bank of America cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.