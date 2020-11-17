Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Drops By 55.7%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AABVF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

