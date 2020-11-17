Short Interest in Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Rises By 146.6%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 146.6% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.4 days.

ACGPF opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.69. Accell Group has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

Get Accell Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGPF. ING Group raised Accell Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ABN Amro initiated coverage on Accell Group in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Accell Group

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. The company primarily offers electric, city, recreational, transport, children's, mama, mountain, racing, and folding bikes, as well as speed pedelec; and accessories, such as helmets, clothing, bicycle racks, child trailers, and bags.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.