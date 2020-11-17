Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Expands By 1,800.0%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADVOF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $359.95 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.64. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADVOF. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised ADVA Optical Networking from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

