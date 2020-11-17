Short Interest in Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Rises By 302.6%

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 302.6% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AGTK opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Agritek has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, and California Premiums brands in the United States. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

