Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Drops By 46.3%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,093,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the October 15th total of 2,038,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANCUF. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

