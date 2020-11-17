Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Increases By 27,727.8%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,502,700 shares, an increase of 27,727.8% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,457,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTXQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 102.36.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.