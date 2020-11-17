Short Interest in Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Drops By 47.5%

Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMPM opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Empire Post Media has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

About Empire Post Media

Empire Post Media, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

