Short Interest in Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Rises By 2,014.3%

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 2,014.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Isracann Biosciences stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Isracann Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.

Get Isracann Biosciences alerts:

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.