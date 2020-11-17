Short Interest in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Increases By 589,933.3%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,100 shares, an increase of 589,933.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.1 days.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale businesses and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

