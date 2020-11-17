Short Interest in The American Energy Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEGG) Declines By 50.0%

The American Energy Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEGG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEGG opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The American Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No.

