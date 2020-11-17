Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Decreases By 54.2%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the October 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

