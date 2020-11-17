Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Expands By 100.0%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of UBEOY stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Ube Industries has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

