Short Interest in VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Increases By 116.5%

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the October 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of VG Life Sciences stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. VG Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

VG Life Sciences Company Profile

VG Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation.

